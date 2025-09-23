AITA for refusing to cater to a relative-in-law’s expense-free vacation?

On the way home the cousin said she was starving as asked if we could get something to eat. We stopped at a nearby restaurant and ordered food. I ended up paying the bill and thought it was strange she didn’t offer to help, but ok, maybe she’ll contribute later.

Every following breakfast, lunch, and dinner was paid for by me. Even at the family picnic where everyone was chipping in money, she didn’t contribute a thing. Her entire 4 night stay was free! I never even heard a Thank You. And I drove her to and from the airport and everywhere she wanted to go while she was here.