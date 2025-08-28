'AITA for refusing to celebrate holidays with my mother-in-law?' 'I will stay home.'

"AITA for refusing to celebrate Christmas/Thanksgiving with my MIL?"

My husband and I have been together for 25 years, married for 23. I have never been good enough for his parents. On the day I met him, knowing that I had worked hard to be successful as a single mom and owned my own home, my FIL told me in so many words that I was "getting the better end of the deal." I was NOT, but that's irrelevant. We are now 59/60.

I LOVE making Thanksgiving dinner. I do it well and I look forward to it all year long. Going out of town for any holiday meant not spending it with my very elderly and unwell mother, my adult children and their spouses, my grandchildren and my sister whose husband left her while she battled MBC.