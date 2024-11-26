'AITA for refusing to change my daughter's name?' 'A child would get bullied with that name.'

I agree that that would be confusing as we have a pretty close family and the kids would be seeing each other a lot. However, we had no clue that she wanted to do another honor name for a future kid. Going into this we knew that Lee and Leanna are pretty similar names but I thought they were different enough that it wouldn't be too weird or confusing.

I do feel bad because she already had a baby name picked out for her future daughter and we would somewhat be making it "not able to be used." However, we were both close to Leigh-Ann and I don't think she should be the only one that gets to use an honor name. At the end of the day, she can still name any future kids whatever she wants. And I have the same right.