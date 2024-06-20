"AITA for refusing to change items on my dinner menu so my sister’s kids will be able to eat?"

I will try to keep this short. We are having a celebration dinner, and a few weeks ago I sent out what I am having on the menu for this party. Obviously, there are many people with allergies or food they can’t even be around, so I want to be double sure everything is safe to eat and something okay for the all the guests.

I sent out an email asking to specify any allergies or something you cannot eat, like they would for any catered lunch. I got a call from my sister asking if I can change some menu items because her family just won’t eat a lot of that - nobody is allergic - they just “want to be able to enjoy the meal."