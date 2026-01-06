'AITA for refusing to chip in for a coworker’s birthday gift when I barely know them?'

30ish x $20 would be $600. That would be quite the gift card and cake. Susan must be quite the party planner and quite the office gossip. Feel free to be that guy -- the one who can do simple math and doesn't contribute toward office celebrations for people in other departments whom he doesn't actually know.

The one who isn't intimidated by Susan, who never ever should have told anyone else whether or not you contributed. (But don't eat any of that gold-plated cake.) NTA.

OP responded: