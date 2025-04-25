'AITA for refusing to keep doing chores at my ex’s house after moving out?'

She rejected both options. She also seemed genuinely surprised that I was upset about how she had treated me during the previous weeks. From her point of view, she believed she had been acting reasonably.

Some examples of how I was being treated:

– One evening, after I had prepared dinner, fed the kids, and was cleaning the kitchen (including dishes she had used), she remained at the table during dessert. Then she came into the kitchen and said, in a rather dismissive tone: “It would be nice if you came to the table to help me with the kids.”

– Another time, she asked me to cook for her and a guest she had invited over. I did, and then she made a mocking comment about the food. – She consistently left the kitchen uncleaned, assuming I would deal with it.