'AITA for refusing to spend christmas with my grandparents?'

The next day my brother and I went to my dad to ask him if he knew what happend. He forgot everything except for small glimpses of the night. He tried to apologise and swore to never drink again but ofcourse the damage had been done.

The next day I went to my grandparents (my dads parents) to tell them what happened and they were also pretty in shock. I told them that we would love to spend christmas all together but without my dad. It was basically us or him.

I thought I was pretty clear but now I got a text message asking if I had “changed my mind”. I replied saying is my dad gonna be there but I got no reply…