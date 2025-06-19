"AITA for refusing to take classes to help me take care of my autistic stepbrother?"

My mom's husband has two kids. My stepbrother Jake is 9 and my stepsister Ella is 7. My mom and her husband have been together for five years and married for 2. 3 years ago my mom joined her husband and Ella in classes to learn how to care for people on the spectrum. It's supposed to cover a bunch of stuff and educate on having family members on the spectrum so it wasn't just about caregiving.

I (17m) was (literally) dragged along but didn't take them seriously and never "passed" the classes. For one I didn't want to be set up as a babysitter for Jake and Ella. The other thing was I resented all the changes we had to make for my mom's husband and kids to move in that accommodated Jake.