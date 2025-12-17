'AITA for refusing to contribute to a farewell gift for a coworker?'

I explained privately to the team lead that I respect Brenda's long career, but I cannot financially contribute to a celebratory gift for someone whose persistent refusal to share the basic administrative burden severely and negatively impacted my work life balance for years. I said I would sign the card, but that's all.

The team lead told me I was being petty and disrespectful, and that Brenda's past behavior shouldn't overshadow the need for professionalism during her retirement send off. The other two coworkers who have also felt the strain of the extra workload are now uncomfortable because they feel pressured to pay the full amount, and they are saying I am making them look bad for not contributing.