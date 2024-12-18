'AITA for refusing to contribute money to my mom’s family Christmas gift?' 'It's going to my brother.'

"AITA for refusing to contribute money to my mom’s family Christmas gift after finding out it’s going to my brother?"

I (25F) have two siblings, my older brother Alex (28M) and my younger sister Lily (19F). My mom recently came up with this idea for a “family christmas gift” that we would all chip in for. She told us it was something that would benefit everyone and wouldn’t reveal what it was, just that she needed us to send her $500 each by the end of the month.

Now $500 is a lot of money for me. I just started a new job and am still trying to save up after struggling financially for a while. I told my mom I needed more details before I committed, but she kept brushing me off and saying it was a surprise.