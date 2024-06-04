'AITA for refusing to cook for my picky husband and kids anymore?' UPDATED

hannahsflora said:

NTA. This was exhausting and irritating to just READ, I can't imagine actually living it. I would've done this years ago, honestly. And it's not even that they're picky, really, it's that they're so damn rude about it AND your husband has the audacity to complain about the lack of variety in the meals.

No, it's time for him to deal with feeding the the picky eaters in the house including himself. I suggest you start finding some delicious recipes for two for you to make, so you can cook and eat exactly what you want with a meal leftover, and no worries about feeding your ungrateful family.

Commenters agreed (say it with me): Not! The! A-hole!

And here are some more relevant comments with OP's responses:

What does your husband do/splitting chores: