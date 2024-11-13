"AITA for refusing to cover my bald head with a wig as the bride on my wedding day?"

I'll keep this as short as possible. I (28f) have alopecia. My fiancé (28m) has helped me to feel loved and beautiful despite my baldness. He and I had agreed that I wouldn't wear a wig on my wedding day. I rarely go without a wig in public.

When I was picking out my wedding dress with my mom (49f) and sister (25f), my mom had asked which wig will I be wearing with my dress. My mom and sister were shocked when I informed them that I wouldn't be wearing a wig.