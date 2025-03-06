'AITA for refusing to cover my girlfriend’s half of the rent after she quit her job on impulse?'

I [29M] have been living with my girlfriend, Sarah [27F], for two years. We’ve always split the rent and bills 50/50, and while money has never been amazing, we make it work. Last month, Sarah came home from work absolutely livid. She ranted about how her boss was incompetent, how she was sick of her job, and how she couldn’t take it anymore.
Then she just blurted out that she quit—on the spot, no backup plan, no notice, nothing. I was shocked and asked what she planned to do next. She shrugged and said, “I’ll figure it out.”
Well, figuring it out didn’t happen. She applied to a few places but didn’t seem too pressed about it. Weeks passed, and she started treating unemployment like a vacation—sleeping in, binge-watching shows, and saying she needed to “decompress” before jumping back into the workforce. Meanwhile, I was covering more of our expenses, and my patience was wearing thin.
At the start of this month, I reminded her that rent was due soon. She casually told me she couldn’t pay her half and asked me to cover it until she “got back on her feet.” I asked when she expected that to be, and she admitted she hadn’t really been looking that hard for a new job yet. That was the last straw.
I told her no. I wasn’t going to be the only one financially supporting us, especially when she put herself in this situation. She got upset, saying I should want to help her because we're a team, but I feel like a team requires both people pulling their weight.
She accused me of being unsupportive and selfish, and now things are incredibly tense between us. Am I the ahole for refusing to cover for her after she quit with no plan?
messageinthebox said:
NTA. She is the ahole, though. This won't be the last time she tries to guilt you for her benefit. This is not just a momentary thing. This will happen over and over if you let it happen. Time for a new roommate and girlfriend.
dannyboy2414 said:
NTA, her lack or urgency for a new job and poor planning to just quit is not your issue. How would this have worked in the roles we're reversed and you quit, asking her to support you?
ConvivialKat said:
NTA. My suspicious mind thinks she got fired and did not quit. Now, her plan is to have no plan, except for you to cover all the bills so she can do nothing but enjoy herself. If you are smart, you will immediately stop having sex with her. Because this is just the kind of person who would get pregnant intentionally. Check your lease. Make sure there is an "out" clause and find out what it costs. This is going to get worse.
merishore25 said:
NTA. A team would have discussed options before she quit.
nikki_redGND said:
NTA. She should have thought about the consequences of quitting instead of acting on impulse!
judgingA-holes said:
NTA - Were was the "team" decision for her to quit? She did that on her on, she can support herself on her own.
Zestyclose_Truck_726 said:
NTA. Being a girl if I was in this situation I would’ve looked for another job before i even made the rash decision to quit. She put herself in that position and that is not your problem just because she is your girlfriend. Y'all moved in together so she should expect to pay a portion of the expenses and if she cant then she needs to find a job or find somewhere else to sleep.