"AITA for not covering my coworker's shifts after finding out what he was really doing?"

I (27M) work at a small auto parts warehouse. The pay is decent and the schedule is pretty flexible. I’ve been there about three years. One of my coworkers, Jake (34M), has been there longer than me and we’ve always gotten along fine. We’re not close friends, but we joke around at work and sometimes grab food from the taco truck outside during lunch.

About six months ago Jake started asking if I could cover parts of his shifts because of family emergencies. The first time, he said his kid was sick and his wife had to work, so he needed to leave early. I said sure.