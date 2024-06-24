'AITA for refusing to give my daughter my wedding dress for her wedding?' UPDATED

She has two dogs and they were with her. Anyway the dress was ruined. According to her, she didn’t see anything, she took out the dress to take pictures and she “guess she left it out” and the dogs ripped it apart. I was shocked when I saw my dress in my bedroom ripped into pieces.

I started sobbing but my daughter said that I was exaggerating like it was her fault when it wasn’t. She just shrugged me off and said to get help because I am being creepy. My husband asked her to leave. Next day she blew up my phone crying and saying that she was sorry because she thought that I hated her now because of a dress. I said that I didn’t hate her and would never do that.