'AITA for refusing to be the default host for every hang just because I have the biggest dorm?'

I told them calmly that I didn’t want my room to be the default hangout anymore because I never got privacy. I said they needed to ask before coming over and stop assuming my space was communal. They got annoyed and said I changed and that it wasn’t a big deal since I had the biggest room and didn’t host any other responsibilities in the group.

Now they make passive-aggressive jokes like Careful, don’t breathe near her room, she might get mad, or She thinks she’s some VIP with boundaries. I feel guilty, but I also feel like I’ve been treated as a free lounge.

AITA for refusing to let my dorm be the automatic hangout spot?