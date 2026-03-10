'AITA for refusing to defend my husband and making him cry?' UPDATED 4X

It was all a mess, I was shouting over him while he was still pleading for me to forgive him and that he would cut contact with his toxic friend. I asked him to leave and that I needed space. He began crying and pleading not to leave him and he would do what ever I want. I told him he needs therapy!

He is at his parents house right now and his mum is tiring him another. I am more disappointed than angry. I really love this man . I really want this to workout because this is the first time he acted this way. But like every one said he definitely needs therapy. He has being continuously calling and sending me voice messages which I haven't open or answered yet.

Hi everyone. Thank you so much for your support and advice, it really helped me see things more clearly. I know it has been a long time since I updated but I have just being going to therapy as suggested and dealing with everything. I even forgot about my post but I am fine now and feel that you guys deserve an update.



To clear some things out I have no feelings for my husband twin. Before I met my husband, I was actually friends with his brother. We met in uni and quickly became close. We would often go hiking, attend concerts, and explore new hobbies together. Through him, I eventually met my husband.