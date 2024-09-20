'AITA for refusing to discuss my daughter's name with my family?' 'They want me to change it.'

I rubbed it into my mom's face so hard. But she told me it was still an ugly name and she felt bad for the girl who had to have it as her name. My parents prefer names like Anna, James, Elizabeth, William and Hannah, which are my siblings and my names. They think those are sophisticated and classic and easy to use through life. They don't think Sloane's a kids name. Just not a real name and so ugly.

I was lucky that my husband loved the name and when we talked baby names he said we could name a daughter Sloane. He also knew how my family felt so he was on board with keeping the name to us until our daughter was here.