'AITA for refusing to do yardwork after my wife built a garden?' 'I have a severe bee allergy.'

I'll admit, my first reaction probably wasn't the best. It was something along the lines of "WTF are you thinking?" We got into a pretty big fight about it because she kept downplaying how much of a problem it would be for me.

She kept saying things like "They won't sting you unless you bother them." "They are going to be in our yard anyway." "Native pollinator plants are important." "You have an EpiPen anyway."

Now, I'm not necessarily disagreeing with any of those statements. But to me, she is inviting deadly threats into our yard. And to make it worse, she is telling me it's not a big deal.