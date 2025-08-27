'AITA for refusing to dogsit for my MIL's father’s funeral 9 days before my wife’s due date?'

My wife is also extremely house proud so hosting people would not be as simple as a roof for a couple of nights. She would feel that we need to clean the whole house just before their arrival and prepare meals for them. This obviously isn’t something that my parents-in-law would expect us to do, but I would argue that they know my wife’s thoughts on hosting.

Further info. My parents-in-law won’t use professional dog sitters, or kennels and they don’t feel that they have any friends nearby who they would feel comfortable dog sitting or taking the dog.

The disagreement has already deeply upset my wife and annoyed her parents, who all think that I am being unreasonable. I have tried my best to present this in an unbiased way, but no doubt haven’t succeeded perfectly in this.