'AITA for refusing to eat my family’s food after seeing their 'disgusting' hygiene habits?'

call_me_fig said:

YTA for throwing out their food, but you are right. I went to culinary school in the states and learned about safe food handling. There was a lot of things my parent's did when I was growing up that I would never do today. Also it's not like we were sick with food poisoning every other weekend so there is some leeway for sure.

It's nice to know better, but it's up to your family to care about this like you do. Maybe it's time to start cooking some meals for the family in a way that you are comfortable with, or making small things for yourself.