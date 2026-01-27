'AITA for refusing to explain my medical condition to my coworkers?'

I have a chronic health condition. It’s not visible, and most days I function fine. But sometimes I need flexibility. Coming in late. Working from home. Leaving early with short notice.
HR is aware. I provided documentation. Everything is approved. My coworkers, however, are not. Lately, the comments started piling up.
“Must be nice to just disappear.”
“Wish I had a mystery illness too.”
“Funny how it always happens on busy days.”
Last week someone asked me directly, in front of others, “So what’s actually wrong with you?” I said I don’t want to talk about it. That didn’t go over well. They said it’s unfair to expect accommodation without transparency. That if my condition affects the team, the team deserves context. That secrecy breeds resentment.
One person told me I’m using privacy as a shield to avoid accountability. I said my medical details aren’t community property. HR knows what they need to know. That should be enough.
Now the atmosphere is cold. I’m left out of things. I’ve been told I’m “not a team player.” AITA for keeping my medical condition private even if it affects others at work?
BeholdTheseComics said:
You should probably just tell HR that this is happening. If your accommodations cause others to have to work more, then they're going to get resentful but they need to handle it professionally.
FlashyHabit3030 said:
NTA. However, management needs to address your coworkers concerns while maintaining your privacy.
PicklesMcpickle said:
NTA- it's your private information. Ask them all if they would like their medical files shared at lunch time? My husband has filled out all the paperwork to be able to do somewhere things because we have significantly disabled children. We need to if we want to keep them in our home.
And other than the powers that be it's nobody's fudging business. I mean, does everyone else want to talk about their medical files? Every comment made to you by that co-worker is harassment and it's time to go to HR.
brittdre16 said:
NTA. You’re better than me. I’d start asking them for dates of their last colonoscopy.
AwarenessFuture5913 said:
NTA, but please talk to HR, this is not OK, not good colleagues.
auntlynnie said:
NTA. I am currently working from home due to a broken leg. I'm a manager, so it complicates things. I voluntarily share my info with my staff, but when a staff member broke HER leg last year (I swear, it's not contagious), I specifically told her that she didn't need to share her medical info with me. I just needed to know when she was able to work.
You need to go to HR. If you're in the US, use "hostile work environment" and "ADA" freely in your complaint. I am not a lawyer, but I understand that the employer is responsible for their employees' hostile actions in this case (if they are aware and do nothing). BRING DOCUMENTATION. Dates. Times. Actions.