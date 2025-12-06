"AITA for refusing to attend family functions now that my father's affair child is being invited to them?"

I (M18) practically always had an issue with "Sadie" (F17) who I've known since kindergarten. Her brother (20M) bullied me for 6 months when I was in first grade. Him and his friends bullied me and a few others but I was his favorite target.

My mom got involved and he got in a lot of trouble especially when he was bullying younger kids. After her brother got in trouble Sadie turned on me and she has been persistent.

My mom was in and out of each school I went to making sure I was in different classes than Sadie and that the school didn't let Sadie get away with bullying me too. She didn't stop. At least she didn't stop until we found out my dad is her bio father, which was 10 or 11 months ago.