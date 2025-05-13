'AITA for refusing to do a father-daughter dance at my wedding? My dad was largely absent.'

And yeah, I get what you’re saying about possibly using the moment to reconnect with my dad…but I’m still not sure I’m ready for that, especially not in front of everyone. I really appreciate you seeing both sides—it helps more than you know.

Legolinza wrote:

Honestly I only skimmed your post but that’s because I had my judgement from your title alone (and only skimmed to make sure the title wasn’t misleading). NTA. If an aspect of (the vast list of) the potential wedding activities doesn’t feel right to you, then it simply doesn’t feel right to you.

Anyone who truly cares about you and hopes you have the most wonderful day possible isn’t gonna try and force it.

If it doesn’t feel right, then it’s not right. It really is that simple.