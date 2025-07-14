'AITA for refusing to let my fiancés aunt see our newborn until she apologizes for 'jokes?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to let my fiancé's aunt see our newborn baby until she apologizes for unsolicited 'jokes?'"

My fiancé (26M) and I (24F) just recently had our first child. This has been a pretty big deal for us since I had a major pregnancy loss with our daughter in 2024. A couple days ago, my fiancé's aunt flew in from out of town to congratulate us and meet our son. When she got to our house, she kept making unsolicited "jokes" about this baby and my loss last year.

My fiancé had told her multiple times to stop and got very serious about it. She however still refused to apologize to either of us and continued making "jokes". I eventually told his aunt that I'm not going to allow her to see the baby anymore until she apologizes and proves to the both of us that she can be a mature adult.