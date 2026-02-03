'AITA for refusing to financially support my brother because he keeps having babies?'

One day, he called me (I usually only talk to him in group chats, and only call one or two sisters because we’re close). I was surprised but happy because he showed interest in my life and asked about my life here. I started enjoying his daily calls and the new dynamic.

Then he explained he was in financial difficulties because of 2020. He’d borrowed money, used his car as collateral, and was going to lose his only means of transportation, which was also his only way to make money.

I was shocked but felt sorry for him, so I reluctantly lend him the money. It broke my heart that I thought he wanted a closer relationship, but it was a way to get me to help him.