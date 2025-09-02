'AITA for refusing to financially support my daughter's gap year?' 'We paid for our other kids' college.'

"AITA for refusing to financially support my daughter's 'gap year' to pursue acting, when we paid for our other kids college expenses?"

I (48F) and my husband (49M) have three kids (23F, 20M, and 18F). From the beginning, my husband and I have agreed we would financially support our kids through college for tuition, rent, groceries, etc. Our oldest completed her undergrad, and we covered all the expenses. She is now in medical school, and we are still paying her education and living costs.

Our middle child is still in undergrad, and we are paying for that and plan to cover his grad school, too. Our youngest has never been as into studies as my older two, and I have always done my best to support her creative hobbies like art and theater. She is supposed to enter college end of September, but she is now saying she would rather defer for a year to pursue theater/acting instead.