'AITA for refusing to financially support my pregnant daughter and her family?' 'My daughter was furious.'

"AITA for refusing to financially support my pregnant daughter and her family?"

Let me give some history on my daughter and her life to explain why we're in this position. My daughter was 18 when she told me she wanted to marry her boyfriend of a year. My husband and I (both 60s currently) did not want to see her get married so young, either of them, and we advised them to wait and keep dating.

To live life a little first. His family had the same response. So to "show us all" they could do it, they went and got married at the courthouse with just some of their friends as witnesses. Once they were married my husband and I tried to be supportive without getting in the way.