'AITA for refusing to forgive my ex for cheating on me during a manic episode?' UPDATED

I (25m) dated my (now) ex GF (25f) for 2 years. For the most part, things were going great. Although there were issues with her sometimes, usually with fits of anger, it wasn't too bad Well, all that came crashing to an end when my GF had what was a manic episode.
After drinking copius amounts of alcohol on a night out, she had a severe manic episode where she spent $10,000, cheated on me by sleeping with a random stranger and then sending incomrphensible audio messages to me. She was checked into a mental health facility after that episode and diagnosed with BPD.
She had long suspected she maybe had this but it had never manifested so intensely. The psychiatrist said she had underwent psychosis, severe mania and had bpd. Since then she was placed on meds and undergoes talking therapy.
Shortly after she confessed to me she had cheated and was extremely remorseful, saying she'd never do anything like that. I was shocked by her admission and had to hide my tears. I basically stormed out and went to a hotel by myself for a few days.
I then plucked up the courage to confront her. She tried telling me she loves me and that she has a lot of regret for what she did, and that she feels immense shame and that it's because of her sickness. I told her that her mental health issues are not an excuse, that it has nothing to do with that and that she cheated because that's just who she is. I then told her we are finished.
She began sobbing uncontrollably, but I stood firm, I told her that her chetaing is her own fault, and it's a reflection of who she is, and that she needs to stop hiding behind her mental issues. Her friends have been messaging me calling me AH and heartless, but I feel they are the ones being heartless. AITAH?
Mr_Hmmm435 said:
Ex-wife had an episode after first child. Things resolved. 13 years free of major manic episodes. Then it came back in regular cycles. Cycled for another 12 years. Had an affair, asked for a divorce (GRANTED). Married the guy (saved on alimony). If she doesn’t take her meds regularly then bail out.
Accomplished_Study97 said:
Psychosis literally implies they are not capable of rationale normal thought and were NOT acting like themselves. It's ok to be hurt by her actions it's another thing entirely to wholesale write her off as a bad person due to ignorance of mental health crises.
cakedtrees420 said:
It‘s not her fault she has BPD. But it‘s her responsibility. Facing the consequences of ones actions is part of that, whatever those may be.
And HyacinthMadeline said:
While it's essential to be compassionate towards those with mental health issues, personal boundaries and self-respect are also crucial for your own wellbeing. It's unfair to demand that someone overlooks infidelity under the guise of it being caused by a manic episode; mental illness isn't an excuse for hurting others.
NTA for breaking up in response to a breach of trust, but some sensitivity could be shown when considering her mental state. Regardless, you're not obligated to stay in a relationship that jeopardizes your peace of mind.
So comments were quite evenly split. Many saying I was NTA, but also many saying I was completely misinformed on mental health. Admittedly, I think I was perhaps a bit ignorant on mental health and how her psychotic and manic episode affected her state. I really contemplated it. My ex has been spamming my messages and begging to talk to me so she can explain.
I thought about it, and the truth is, that while I have a more objective understanding of how her mental health lead her to do what she did, I simply am not feeling empathy for her. My concern right now, is to take care of myself. So I have blocked her on everything and also all her friends. I think this is the best path forward, rather than talking it out with her, as that could go badly for both of us.