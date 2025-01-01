Boy says no to helping step-sister who made his life unbearable for years. AITA?

I still don't go to my mom's and our visits have decreased significantly. She added me to a group chat with her and Ricky and they told me Frankie's doing really bad in school, might not be able to pull off graduating, and she needs a tutor.

My mom knows I tutor for my school. The two of them asked me to tutor Frankie so she can have a chance at graduating. Ricky made this really passionate speech about how she needs this. My mom told me I should help out family and we can try to put "the mess" behind us.