'AITA for refusing to let my friend crash after he roasted my apartment in front of everyone?' UPDATED

But he doesn’t stop. He jokes about my “sad little gamer chair,” my “bare fridge,” and even says my bathroom looks like it’s “been through something traumatic.” It was funny for like 5 seconds. Then it got annoying. Then it got rude.

Fast forward to this week, he texts me saying he got kicked from the place he was staying and asks if he can crash on my couch for a few nights. I literally responded, “I thought my apartment was too sad for you, man.”

Now he’s calling me petty. A few mutuals said I should’ve let it slide because he’s “going through a lot.” I feel for him, but like… why would I let someone stay in a place they just spent an hour clowning?

So yeah, AITA for not letting my buddy crash at my place after he roasted it in front of everyone?

TL;DR: Friend made fun of my apartment all night during a hangout. A few days later, he asks if he can crash on my couch. I said no. Now he says I’m being petty. AITA?