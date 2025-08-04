'AITA for refusing to let my friend into my house?' 'I haven't responded.'

She was arrested but released pretty fast. This is her third time she’s had to go to court for vehicle violations and her parents still have no clue. Anyways, the plan was that she’d drop off her bike somewhere, grab her car, and then come over by 9pm, but I knew she was just going to bring her bike to my place anyway.

I texted every hour to check in, still no response (I’m truly just terrified for her safety.) My parents, who aren’t super strict but they’re firm, said that by 10:30pm she couldn’t stay over anymore because it was too late, they were heading to bed, and they didn’t want an illegal bike in their driveway or issues with the HOA for loud noises at night.