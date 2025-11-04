"AITA for refusing to give my coworker their office back now that WFH has been canceled?"

Back in 2023, a woman (Jenn) in my building left for maternity leave. After having her child, Jenn took advantage of our company's WFH program, which left her office open. I placed in a request for the space with my manager was was given the go, so I got to leave my crappy cubicle for my very own private office.

My employer has announced that WFH will end on 11/17/25. All employees are to be back in the office by that date. Yeah, that sucks, I know. Yesterday, WFH employees came in for tours and desk assignments. When Jenn saw I was in her office, she became agitated and asked if I'd be leaving so she could take back over. I told her flatly that I had no intent to give up the office.