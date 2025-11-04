'AITA for refusing to give my coworker their office back now that WFH has been canceled?'

Back in 2023, a woman (Jenn) in my building left for maternity leave. After having her child, Jenn took advantage of our company's WFH program, which left her office open. I placed in a request for the space with my manager was was given the go, so I got to leave my crappy cubicle for my very own private office.
My employer has announced that WFH will end on 11/17/25. All employees are to be back in the office by that date. Yeah, that sucks, I know. Yesterday, WFH employees came in for tours and desk assignments. When Jenn saw I was in her office, she became agitated and asked if I'd be leaving so she could take back over. I told her flatly that I had no intent to give up the office.
Jenn spoke with a manager about this and management's immediate decision was that I was under no obligation to move out of the office. I was approached and asked if I had any interest in returning to a cubicle, I said no, and there was no follow up from my manager or HR as they both see the matter as closed.
Now, just a day later, I'm getting a stink from coworkers who think I'm punishing Jenn for something outside her control. Jenn has also emailed me, asking me to consider the position she's in and that she's already being punished by the company by being compelled to return to the building, and asking me to consider her feelings.
Sincerely, I definitely understand how much this sucks for her and everyone else being forced to come back, but I like having my own office. I have a lot of stuff in here that I'd otherwise have to carry back home. I'd be giving up the privacy that I've become adjusted to, and, if I'm being honest, I enjoy actually having a nice window to look out and none of the noise of the cubicles. AITA on this one?
No-Shock-2055 said:
NTA. Maybe Jenny should consider YOUR feelings, as you've been working from the office for years. For her to "demand" her office back after she moved out of it is really entitled. Call her out to her face and don't tolerate her trying to act like you're a bad guy. Stick to facts and keep emotions out of it. Good luck!
FormSuccessful1122 said:
NTA. She was home for 2 years. She is no longer entitled to that office. And it's absurd she thinks she would be.
BreakingUp47 said:
NTA. She has been WFH for 2 years. It's not her office anymore. Enjoy that window view.
jrm1102 said:
NTA - honestly, I'd escalate this to HR. She’s creating a hostile work environment.
Lovely-lady-jane said:
NTA - you have been in the office for 2 years. She chose to have a baby and work from home during this time. If people are giving you a hard time, go to HR.
Objective_Attempt_14 said:
NTA. It's been 2 years, it sucks that she has to come back but she choose 2 years at home...
judgingA-holes said:
NTA - You've worked in that office for 2 years, and as such that is now your office. Does it suck that the company didn't think ahead that this would be a problem when they made people come back to work? Yep. Is that your problem? Nope.