'AITA for refusing to give my coworker my only early shift day?' 'Her husband will get fired.'

For context, I work four closing shifts and one early day, while my coworker works four early days and one late shift. She has tried to change my early days for a while, and I have tried to accommodate her schedule multiple times, as she has to rush home to care for her daughter while her husband works night shifts, and they have no family help for childcare.
I told her already that I wasn’t going to change my days anymore, as I have things to do as well and have a toddler myself. Recently, she came to me and said she needed my early day. I thought she wanted to change my early day to a different one so she could get home on time, but she told me she wanted to work only early shifts, meaning she wanted my early day and for me to have closing shifts Monday through Friday.
I told her no, but then she explained that her husband’s job asked him to work an extra day, and if he didn’t, he was going to get fired. Essentially, if I don’t change my days, her husband will end up without a job, and she might have to rent her house to afford living if that happens. I have a kid myself and no family to help, so I had to resort to daycare. Am I in the wrong for saying no to accommodate her needs?
OhmsWay-71 said:
NTA. Her situation sucks for her, but that does not mean that you have to sacrifice anything. I would speak to my supervisor immediately and let them know you are not willing to change shifts at all with her anymore and if she continues to harass you about it you will need them to help you and step in.
I would absolutely say that I would prefer all the morning shifts I can get, but I am certainly not willing to give up the one a week that I do have. She will 100% go over your head and try and get her way. Get in front of it.
tosser9212 said:
She rushes home to care for her daughter, and you have to use day care. Her household has two incomes, yours just one. If we're looking at fair and equitable here, I'd be asking her to give me a day or two each week. NTA. Keep saying no.
Pale_Luck_3720 said:
NTA. You are not responsible for managing your co-worker's life. (That's her and her husband's job.) You are not responsible to ensure coverage for all the shifts at work. (That is your manager's job.) You've been kind and helpful this far. Don't become a doormat
KaliTheBlaze said:
NTA. It sucks that they have no family help, but if this extra shift for her husband is a one-off, babysitters exist. Yes, of course it sucks to have to shell out for them to cover work overlaps like this, but she has an alternative to expecting you to always accommodate her.
alien_overlord_1001 said:
NTA. Why is she talking to you? She should be going to the management of your workplace and asking if they can accommodate her needs. It's not up to you to fix this problem.
WildSofii said:
NTA. You’ve already accommodated her multiple times, and it’s not fair for her to expect you to give up your only early shift permanently. You have your own responsibilities and needs, and her family’s situation, while unfortunate, isn’t your burden to carry. Boundaries are important.
BJGuy_Chicago said:
NTA, she should be talking to your supervisor about changing her hours and not you. You shouldn't have to be forced.