'AITA for refusing to give my ex-girlfriend's dog back?'

I (29M) broke up with my ex, Chloe (28F), about 14 months ago. It was messy.. When she moved out, she asked if I could watch her dog, a senior dachshund - Frank, for "a couple weeks" while she found a pet friendly place. I agreed because I loved that dog.
Weeks turned into months. For the first few months, she'd text to ask about him, but she never came to visit or sent money for food or vet bills. The texts slowly stopped. After 6 months, I texted her and said "Hey, are you getting Frank soon? His food and care are expensive." She did replied after a day "I'm still looking, thanks so much for doing this"
At the 10-month mark, Frank had a big vet bill. I spent over $300ish on for him and i lost my job atm. I didn't even bother texting her, she hadn't reached out in 4 months. I paid for it, and I officially considered him my dog.
Last week, out of the blue, Chloe shows up at my door. She's got a new job, a new apartment, and a new boyfriend. She said, "I'm here for Frank! Thanks for watching him!"
I told her no. I said she abandoned him, I've been his sole caretaker for over a year, and I paid for his bills and food. She got hysterical, calling me a thief. She said he was her emotional support animal during our relationship and she needs him back. She offered to pay me back for the surgery "in installments."
I told her to get lost and shut the door. Now, she's blowing up my phone, and her new boyfriend is sending me threatening messages. My friends are split. Some say I saved the dog and he's mine. Others say I'm being a bitter ex and stealing her property out of spite, and that I should have given her a chance to pay me back.
Front-Algae-7838 said:
Your ex is the kind of person who surrenders their pet to a shelter when moving because it is inconvenient to take the pet with.
Fun-Yellow-6576 said:
Nope, NTA. She stopped paying for the dog’s care and abandoned him. Contact the police about the threats.
Fit_Moment_8041 said:
NTA. I don’t even have to read anything except the caption. She abandoned the dog, could’ve been a fly for all I care. You relinquish any rights to that animal by abandoning them. The dog could’ve died in those 14 months and she wouldn’t have known!
Fit-Association1401 said:
Definitely NTA. If she cared for the dog how can she stay away from him/her for so long? It's BS and it almost seems vindictive on her part.
leedleedletara said:
NTA. I work in an animal shelter and if you are caring for an animal for over 3 months it’s legally yours. Now get the dog license and microchip in your name and it’s a done deal.
Grouchy_Dad_117 said:
Basic rule of my life. Always keep the dachshund. NTA.
CharmingCandidate308 said:
Where does the "spite" come in? You fed and cared for her dog. That's not spite, that's thoughtfulness. She abandoned her dog. Your friends are delusional. NTA.