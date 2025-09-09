'AITA for refusing to give my ex-girlfriend's dog back?'

Last week, out of the blue, Chloe shows up at my door. She's got a new job, a new apartment, and a new boyfriend. She said, "I'm here for Frank! Thanks for watching him!"

I told her no. I said she abandoned him, I've been his sole caretaker for over a year, and I paid for his bills and food. She got hysterical, calling me a thief. She said he was her emotional support animal during our relationship and she needs him back. She offered to pay me back for the surgery "in installments."