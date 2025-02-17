'AITA for refusing to give my late aunt’s heirloom necklace to her daughter getting married?'

NTA. Your aunt choose to give it to you. She could've choose to save it for her daughter if she wanted to do that instead. As lovely as it would be to lend it for the ceremony, I would be really cautious since she's indicated wanting to keep it and other family members are weighing in.

Loaning it for her wedding will make it even more sentimental for your cousin as her wedding jewelry, and she my try to frame it to relatives as you having gifted it to her. You also don't want to go to court over a heirloom if she doesn't give it back, especially since you likely don't have documents around the gift, and even if you win you may only be awarded a judgment telling her to pay you the value.