'AITA for refusing to give leftovers to a potluck guest who did not chip in?' 'She ate two huge helpings.'

It took a while for us to clue in, but some of us started noticing that Betsy always forgot her wallet and never really put any money into the pot. We mentioned it to each other, but never really did anything about it as it was kind of awkward.

The straw that broke the camel's back was the time happy hour/dinner was at our place. Betsy kept going into our fridge and pouring herself wine from our bottle. Then we all decided to order really good Thai food for delivery and Betsy as usual didn't contribute, and it was pretty expensive as we may kind of over ordered.