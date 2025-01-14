'AITA for refusing to give my lottery winnings to my family?' 'They excluded me from a family trip.'

Fearless-Fennel4929 said:

NTA this is not “family money” it’s your money. I’d suggest cutting them off they’ll probably just keep harassing you for money. They’re just here to use you.

KinkyPresident said

NTA. You won the money it’s yours to do with as you please. Full stop. Even without the mistreatment they aren’t entitled to your winnings.

RogerPenroseSmiles said:

Don't give them one red cent. In fact, I'd get a solid will and trust set up so that in case anything happens to you, they don't get crap either. If you don't have next of kin or family who actually treats you well, then give it to a charity of your choice and with a locked down trust there is no way they can fight it in the worst case scenario. NTA.