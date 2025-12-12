'AITA for refusing to give my sister back her dog after she abandoned him for 6 months?' UPDATED

So my sister (28F) has always been dramatic. Last year she got a golden retriever puppy because her ex said “dogs make people more grounded” LMAO. Spoiler: They literally broke up two weeks later. Fast forward to six months ago. She calls me out SOBBING because she’s “too emotionally fragile” to take care of him and needs “a short mental health break.”
She says it’ll be maybe two weeks, and asks if I can watch him. I (18F) work two jobs and live in a small apartment, But I LOVE animals, So I said yes. Two weeks turned into a month. Then two. She stopped checking in. She stopped sending money for food. She literally blocked me on Instagram but was still posting her going out, Vacations, And a new man every other week.
Meanwhile, her pup is attached to me like Velcro. He sleeps curled up next to me, Follows me everywhere, And even gets excited when I come home from work! My cats adore him. He fits into our lives perfectly. Then today, I get unblocked like nothing happened… “Heyyy can you bring my dog back this weekend? I’m finally in a good place mentally😊”
I’m sure you are lol. I told her I’m happy she’s doing better, But she hasn’t cared for this dog in half a year. I’ve spent hundreds on vet visits, Training, Food, And toys. He sees me as his person now. I said if she wants a dog again, She should maybe adopt one she’s ready for but ripping him away from a stable home after abandoning him is cruel.
She FLIPPED OUT LMAOOO! Sent paragraphs about how I “stole her emotional support animal” how she’s going to “call the police” and how I’m “ruining her healing journey” My mom is taking her side saying “family should help family” but my grandma said she’s proud of me for giving the dog the stability my sister never did.
My sister is now telling everyone I kidnapped her dog and emotionally harmed her by “punishing” her recovery. I told her if she wants him back, She can pay me back the $3000 I’ve spent on him AND sign a contract saying she’ll take full responsibility from now on. She told me to go to burn in hell. So… AITA for refusing to give her back the dog she abandoned?
RepublicTop1690 wrote:
NTA. I did the same to my mom with her cat. Took it to the vet, got the tumor taken care of, fed and loved the cat. When mom asked for the cat back, I said yes, when you pay me back. "I don't have 1500!" "Then you don't have a cat." The pup hasn't emotionally supported your sister for 6 months. He's not about to start now.
Acientbaby wrote:
NTA. She ditched her dog for six months, paid nothing, checked in zero times, and only came back when it suited her. You did all the actual care. The dog is bonded to you now. She abandoned him. You didn’t steal him. You’re not wrong for refusing to hand him back.
BlaqueDahlia wrote:
NTA. Animals are NOT accessories. They have feelings and emotions and form bonds like any other animal. If she truly cared and loved the dog she would see that you’re the better carer and you’ve been doing right by the dog. Just block her on everything. Your mom should stay out of it if she isn’t the one doing the rearing. Good luck and keep loving that baby!
GreekAmericanDom wrote:
NTA. Funny how it took her 6 months without an emotional support animal to get to a mental space where an animal can now support her emotionally. DO NOT give your dog back to your AH of a sister. It's yours now. If the dog is chipped, get it changed to show that you are its owner. Make sure she nor your mom has a key to your place. If they do, get your locks rekeyed.
IamIrene wrote:
"Two weeks turned into a month. Then two. She stopped checking in. She stopped sending money for food. She literally blocked me on Instagram but was still posting her going out, Vacations, And a new man every other week."
NTA. She literally gave you her dog. This is now your dog. :)
Hopefully you've had him registered in your name and updated the vet records. That will help your ownership "stick" legally.
"She FLIPPED OUT LMAOOO!"
Evidence that she, in fact, is NOT in a "good place mentally."
My mom is taking her side saying “family should help family”
You did. And you still are because you know in about a month (or less) she'll abandon this dog again. ETA: many below have commented about making sure your dog is micro-chipped in your name.
They're all right! If you haven't yet, this should be top priority to assist in proving your legal ownership rights. Legal ownership of a dog is established through a combination of documentation, physical evidence, and demonstrable responsibility.
"The vet's trail of bills establishes that you have taken responsibility for his health and well being. Registration with the city is a strong form of proof, as it is often required by law and serves as official recognition of ownership by the city. Hopefully you have a folder filled with this documentation so it is ready at a moments notice if you should need to defend your ownership rights."
Update: I will NOT be giving my sister her dog back, She has threatened legal action but I’ve gotten some great advice from people in the comments. I spent so much money so quickly due to vaccines, Boarding stays, Training, Vet visits, Grooming appointments, Etc. I’m sorry that my situation “sounds like AI” lmao…I guess what you guys fail to realize is AI learns from real humans.