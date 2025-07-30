'AITA for refusing to give my parents money now?' 'I'm financially comfortable.'

Salty_Thing3144 said:

NTA. Abusive parents always use the same lines yours did. zThey want you to forget all about your abuse so nobody will find out. Tell them to get fucked and do not help them. EVER.

Don't balk at saying their crap back to them - "I stopped being family when you abandoned me," and "of course you want me to forget what you did so nobody will know about it." Then tell them NO, and not to contact you ever again. If they do, you will consider it stalking. Best wishes to you. Live uour best life without those wastes of oxygen!