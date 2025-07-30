'AITA for refusing to give my parents money now?' 'I'm financially comfortable.'

So I (24M) was kicked out of the house by my parents literally the day I turned 18. No warning, no support just “you’re an adult now, figure it out.” I didn’t have savings, no job lined up, no backup plan. I slept in my car for a bit, couch surfed, and did everything I could just to survive.
Fast forward a few years through a lot of struggle, I built my life back. Got a stable job, picked up some valuable skills, and now I’m finally financially comfortable. Here’s the thing: my parents recently reached out and asked if I could help them with their bills. Apparently they’re going through a rough patch. I didn’t immediately say no, but I did ask “Why now?”
They acted like nothing ever happened and said, “We’re still your parents. Family helps family.” I told them that family doesn’t abandon you the moment you become inconvenient. That they chose to let me go when I was most vulnerable and now I’m simply returning the same energy.
They said I was being cold, holding a grudge, and that “it’s time to grow up and let go of the past.” But honestly…how do you just forget being thrown out with nothing? So yeah. I didn’t send any money. Now my extended family is split some think I’m being cruel, others say I owe them nothing. AITA?
Bolha2 said:
Family helps family unless it's you turning 18 and they can toss you out on the streets to go figure it out? Sure. Let them go figure out their financial problems alone.
wispmintz said:
NTA. They treated you like a stranger when you needed them most, now they’re shocked you’re not acting like their son? Actions have consequences. “Family helps family” goes both ways, and they dropped the ball first.
Salty_Thing3144 said:
NTA. Abusive parents always use the same lines yours did. zThey want you to forget all about your abuse so nobody will find out. Tell them to get fucked and do not help them. EVER.
Don't balk at saying their crap back to them - "I stopped being family when you abandoned me," and "of course you want me to forget what you did so nobody will know about it." Then tell them NO, and not to contact you ever again. If they do, you will consider it stalking. Best wishes to you. Live uour best life without those wastes of oxygen!
United-Manner20 said:
NTA - “they are adults , they can figure it out” give them the same energy and assistance that they gave you.
Future-Nebula74656 said:
The extended family that things are being cruel they're the ones that can do the family helps family crap. I always find that saying is so that someone gets ran over. Nta.
phtcmp said:
“You’re adults, figure it out.” NTA. Block them.