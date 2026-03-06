'AITA for refusing to give my sister her dream wedding?' UPDATED

megamum2000 said:

WTF!!! Your sister needs to get with reality. YNTAH. I would respectfully tell sister to pound sand! If she wants a destination wedding then she can have one, without you or your family! You need to think about YOUR family first! Don’t cancel the Disneyland trip for your daughter, in fact I’d rather you spend the money on her.

Your kids grow up fast. Make memories with them whilst you can. Your sister sounds like an entitled Brat. As for her friend saying MOH pays for bride etc at bachelorette party, that’s BS. The cost gets divided amongst EVERYONE! Same with Bridal shower. Do not give up your car either.

mallout0fbubblegum said:

Girl. You are being railroaded hard. That is NOT the normal. If she lives in the land of Instagram and TikTok then I can see how she’s been lead to believe that but I can assure you it Is not. Don’t you dare cancel your already planned trips. Her presumption of your financial status and her right to it is staggering.

Just go back to work?! So you can indulge her Pinterest board fantasy? No. Are her friends able to make all these trips? I assume they are all young with no kids too..I can barely have time to write this post much less get my butt to Paris for a week because of mine. I’m flabbergasted by her lack of consideration for anyone much less you.