'AITA for refusing to give my sister a key to my apartment after what happened with my ex?'

Last weekend I got home around midnight after being out with friends and found my sister sitting outside my apartment door with a small overnight bag. She said she had been out nearby and figured she’d just stay at my place. She tried calling me once, but I didn’t pick up, so she waited in the hallway.

She immediately said this wouldn’t have happened if I had just given her a spare key. I told her I wasn’t expecting anyone and I wasn’t prepared to have someone stay over that night. I offered to help her get an Uber home or even pay for it, but she got upset and said I was being selfish and that it’s weird I’m so protective over my apartment.