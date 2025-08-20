'AITA for refusing to give up our only bedroom for my mother-in-law?' 'It's SELFISH.'

"AITA for refusing to give up our only bedroom for my mother-in-law to stay?"

My husband's parents separated 6 weeks ago - dad left mum for someone else. Obviously she is very upset about it and we have been supporting her as much as we can. She is in her 70s, lives 1.5 hours away and has never driven, so getting her to come to us has always been dependent on her and her husband traveling together.

As husband and I are starting work again soon, we are wanting to encourage her to come to us more often by public transport, and her staying over would make things easier. Our house is small.