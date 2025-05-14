'AITA for refusing to give up my life insurance payout and asking my ex’s family to refinance the car he left me?'

Six months after our breakup, and after the baby was born, he took out a life insurance policy. In it, he named me as the 50% beneficiary. His mom and the baby mama each got 25%. I didn’t know this until the insurance company called me. I assumed it was some paperwork leftover from when we were together. But nope this was a new policy, dated well after the breakup.

That means this was his decision. At the same time, there’s a car. He financed it while we were still together, but it’s under my name and credit. I begged him for over a year to refinance it, to the point the only reason I ever contacted him was for the refinancing of that car. He never refinanced that car, I doubt he was ever going to.