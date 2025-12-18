'AITA for refusing to go to Christmas dinner if my boyfriend isn't invited?'

I texted the family group chat saying that my boyfriend I would both be able to make it and asked what the budget would be for the gift exchange we do every year and was told by my mom and grandma that my boyfriend wasn’t invited. I was shocked and asked why and no one could give me an answer and when I asked if cousins girlfriends were coming still and my aunt said that they were all still coming.

I was upset and said if my cousins could bring there girlfriends then there was no reason my boyfriend can’t come. I don’t know why he wasn’t invited everyone he has met has said they like him and he gets along with everyone. I told him and he was crushed and was just as confused as me why he wasn’t invited. He told me I could still go but it hurts him to know he is the only partner who isn’t invited.