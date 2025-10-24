"AITA for refusing to go on a family trip after my SIL had a meltdown while pet sitting?"

My husband (30M) and I (25F) just got back from a long overseas trip to see family and celebrate me finishing my master’s degree. We left our pets (a dog and a cat) with my sister-in-law (25F), who offered to look after them. We made sure she had everything she needed (food, train tickets, we paid for any groceries, and of course all the usual stuff like water and heating and wifi).

She's unemployed at the moment so she was going to look for jobs while watching the pets. She wasn't paid, but did get all the above. I'm well aware she was doing us a huge solid. Three days into the trip, during a dinner with my parents to celebrate my degree, my husband got a call from her having a full-blown panic attack.