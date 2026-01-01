"AITA for refusing to go out drinking with my friends and 'ducking' their hangouts?"

And I hated it. And I started to hate them because of it. And I started to not like myself all too much for letting myself get surrounded by and involved in any of it. Every weekend or whatever was time absolutely wasted trying to fit in with others' ideas and ideals of 'fun', time spent growing more resentful and darker.

One weekend evening I just said "screw it" to myself and left wherever it was we were at and made my way home and haven't spoken to any of them since. Writing was already on the wall for that and I think we all knew it. Best thing I ever did. I'd rather be on my own. Some people are just not compatible. Is what it is.🤷

workerplacer wrote: