'AITA for refusing to go to my sister’s wedding because I can't bring my baby?'

She straight-out said no-no babies, no exceptions. When I said that meant I probably wouldn't be able to come, she got super upset, saying I was being selfish and "making her wedding about me." She said "every mom manages to leave their baby for one day" and that she'd "already given me enough time to adjust?"

I told her I wasn't comfortable leaving my newborn with anyone yet, and honestly, I don't want to spend her whole wedding day stressing about whether my baby is hungry or crying. She called me dramatic, saying she will "never forgive me" if I skip her wedding over this. My mom is on her side, saying I should just pump and leave milk for the baby, but my husband thinks my sister is being unreasonable.