'AITA for refusing to go to my wife's family vacation?' 'She didn't consult me before booking it.'

"AITA for refusing to go to my wife's family vacation because she didn't consult me before booking it?"

I (35M) have been married to my wife, Jenna (33F), for 6 years. Recently, she surprised me by saying she booked a week-long vacation for us with her family—her parents, siblings, and their kids. She was super excited and said she had everything planned: the location, the dates, and even our share of the costs.

The problem is, she never talked to me about it beforehand. I work a demanding job, and I need to plan my time off carefully. The dates she picked clash with a big project at work, and I don’t feel comfortable leaving during such a critical time. On top of that, I feel frustrated that she assumed I’d be okay with the whole thing without asking me.