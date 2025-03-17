'AITA for refusing to help my best friend with her wedding?' 'I'm being PETTY.'

I finally told her, “Hey, I love you, but I feel weird doing all of this when I’m not even a bridesmaid.” She got angry and said that she thought I’d still want to be involved because we’re best friends. I told her I’d still be at the wedding, but I wasn’t gonna do all of this extra work when she didn’t even consider me close enough to be at her bridal party.

Now she and some of our mutual friends are giving me the cold shoulder, saying I’m being petty and making the wedding “about me.” But I’m not gonna be doing bridesmaid-level work if I’m not one. AITA?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

1000thatbeyotch said: